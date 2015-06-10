June 10 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday, a day after the market ended flat with the S&P 500 snapping three straight days of declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,818.16, the S&P 500 gained 6.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,086.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,029.01. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)