NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday amid optimism that Greece may be closer to reaching a deal with creditors and gains in technology and financial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 233.62 points, or 1.32 percent, to 17,997.66, the S&P 500 gained 24.72 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.82 points, or 1.25 percent, to 5,076.69. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)