June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, pressured by a setback in Greek debt talks and increased chances of a rate hike in September as a recovery in the U.S. economy gathers steam.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.08 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,984.29, the S&P 500 lost 6.46 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,102.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,062.07. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)