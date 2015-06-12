US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after strong jobs data; IBM drops
* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, pressured by a setback in Greek debt talks and increased chances of a rate hike in September as a recovery in the U.S. economy gathers steam.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.08 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,984.29, the S&P 500 lost 6.46 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,102.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,062.07. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE114A14DW2 SAIL 91D 8-May-17 99.9482 6.3056 1 225 99.9482 6