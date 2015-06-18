June 18 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve hinted that the pace of a rate increase will be slower than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.7 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,973.44, the S&P 500 gained 5.39 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,105.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.26 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,083.14. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)