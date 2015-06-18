June 18 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record on Thursday with stocks on Wall Street boosted by strong economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.83 points, or 1 percent, to 18,114.57, the S&P 500 gained 20.57 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,121.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 68.07 points, or 1.34 percent, to 5,132.95. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)