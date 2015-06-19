NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks fell on Friday ahead of a summit next week that could decide whether Greece can remain in the euro zone, but major indexes closed higher for the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.56 points, or 0.57 percent, to 18,012.28, the S&P 500 lost 11.78 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,109.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,117.00.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)