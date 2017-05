June 23 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday with investors expecting a deal to prevent Greek default and data hinting at a rebound in business investment plans.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.99 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,142.77, the S&P 500 gained 2.42 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,125.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,161.89. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)