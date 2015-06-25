June 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as data on rising consumer spending and tightening labor market pointed to a recovery in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.23 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,035.3, the S&P 500 gained 6.34 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,114.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.99 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,141.40. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)