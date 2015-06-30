NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. stocks finished up after a choppy trading day on Tuesday as investors held out hope for a deal to keep Greece in the euro, though major indexes ended lower for the month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,617.77, the S&P 500 gained 5.32 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,062.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,986.87.

For the month, the Dow fell 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent.

For the second quarter, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.8 percent in its tenth straight quarterly advance. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)