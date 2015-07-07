July 7 U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Tuesday ahead of a euro zone summit where Greece will propose a last-ditch bid for financial aid to avoid bankruptcy and to stay in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.03 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,699.61. The S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,070.88, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.77 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,993.71. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)