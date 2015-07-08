NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with major indexes down more than 1 percent as market turmoil in China eclipsed Greece's debt crisis.

While trading on the New York Stock Exchange resumed Wednesday afternoon following a three-hour halt, that suspension added to investor anxiety.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 259.15 points, or 1.46 percent, to 17,517.76, the S&P 500 lost 34.43 points, or 1.65 percent, to 2,046.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.70 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,909.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)