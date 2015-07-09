US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple-led tech gains offset weak consumer stocks
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after Wall Street found relief in Beijing's efforts to halt a rout in Chinese shares, which lifted markets around the world.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.07 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,547.49, the S&P 500 gained 4.57 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,051.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,922.40. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
