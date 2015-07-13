BRIEF-Udaipur Cement Works to consider issue of preferance shares upto 500 mln rupees
* To consider issue of optionally ccr preferance shares upto INR 500 million to JK Lakshmi Cement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average re-emerging in positive territory for the year, after euro zone leaders reached a tentative deal to bail out Greece.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 217.27 points, or 1.22 percent, to 17,977.68, the S&P 500 gained 22.97 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,099.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.82 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,071.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* To consider issue of optionally ccr preferance shares upto INR 500 million to JK Lakshmi Cement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28 and May 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd