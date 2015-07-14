July 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors braced for weak corporate reports for the quarter and as U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in June.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,972, the S&P 500 lost 0.51 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,099.09 and the Nasdaq composite added 4.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,076.45. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Begaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)