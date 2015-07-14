BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders
* United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries
NEW YORK, July 14 Wall Street gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak since January, buoyed by the energy sector as oil prices rebounded from early declines.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.09 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,052.77, the S&P 500 gained 9.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,108.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to 5,104.89. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW DELHI, May 3 The Indian cabinet may clear a proposal on Wednesday to make usage of local steel mandatory for government's infrastructure projects, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said, aimed at boosting sales of local companies and global steel makers' investments.