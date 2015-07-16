BRIEF-Abhayam Trading says application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code filed by lender
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 16 Wall Street ended stronger on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up over 1 percent at a record high after eBay and Netflix reported strong quarterly results.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,120.32, the S&P 500 gained 16.88 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,124.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.24 points, or 1.26 percent, to 5,163.18. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ----