July 17 The Nasdaq composite index opened at a record high on Friday after strong quarterly results from Google , while Boeing kept the Dow in the red.

At 9:33 a.m. ET the Nasdaq composite was up 30.22 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,193.40. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.27 points, or 0.28 percent, at 18,068.98 and the S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,123.92. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)