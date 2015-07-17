China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct
July 17 The Nasdaq composite index opened at a record high on Friday after strong quarterly results from Google , while Boeing kept the Dow in the red.
At 9:33 a.m. ET the Nasdaq composite was up 30.22 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,193.40. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.27 points, or 0.28 percent, at 18,068.98 and the S&P 500 was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,123.92. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to close)