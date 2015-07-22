BRIEF-NIIT Technologies says headcount at end of qtr was 8,853
* Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pd5esJ) Further company coverage:
July 22 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday after disappointing results from technology giants including Apple and Microsoft.
At 9:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,893.06, the S&P 500 was down 8.04 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,111.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 61.74 points, or 1.19 percent, at 5,146.38. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* March quarter net profit 2.9 million rupees versus profit 107.4 million rupees year ago