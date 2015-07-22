July 22 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday after disappointing results from technology giants including Apple and Microsoft.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,893.06, the S&P 500 was down 8.04 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,111.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 61.74 points, or 1.19 percent, at 5,146.38. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)