NEW YORK, July 22 Wall Street declined for a second straight session on Wednesday as the technology sector fell on disappointing results from giants including Apple .

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,849.87, the S&P 500 lost 5.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,114.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.35 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,171.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)