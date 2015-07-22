BRIEF-NIIT Technologies says headcount at end of qtr was 8,853
* Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pd5esJ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 22 Wall Street declined for a second straight session on Wednesday as the technology sector fell on disappointing results from giants including Apple .
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,849.87, the S&P 500 lost 5.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,114.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.35 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,171.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says headcount at end of quarter was 8,853 and attition was 12.7 percent for the year Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pd5esJ) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 2.9 million rupees versus profit 107.4 million rupees year ago