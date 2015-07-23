July 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after two days of losses, amid a host of earnings reports and data that showed weekly jobless numbers fell to their lowest since 1973.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,838.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,115.36 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,179.34. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)