US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
July 24 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Friday amid a mixed bag of earnings from big companies and lower commodity prices.
At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,722.93, the S&P 500 was down 1.03 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,101.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.77 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,156.18. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)