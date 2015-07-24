July 24 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Friday amid a mixed bag of earnings from big companies and lower commodity prices.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,722.93, the S&P 500 was down 1.03 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,101.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.77 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,156.18. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)