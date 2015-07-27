BRIEF-Corporate Courier and Cargo approves issuance of 1.2 mln shares to Hem Exim
* Approves issuance of 1.2 million shares at premium of INR 4.50 per share to Hem Exim Pl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after an increased selloff in Shanghai shares sparked concerns over China's slowing growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.92 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,482.61, the S&P 500 lost 7.68 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,071.97 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.26 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,053.37. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago