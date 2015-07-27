July 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after an increased selloff in Shanghai shares sparked concerns over China's slowing growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.92 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,482.61, the S&P 500 lost 7.68 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,071.97 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.26 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,053.37. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)