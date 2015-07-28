July 28 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, breaking a five-day losing streak as attention shifted from trouble in Chinese equities to U.S. corporate earnings and speculation the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike may not come until December.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 189.94 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,630.53, the S&P 500 gained 25.63 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,093.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.43 points, or 0.98 percent, to 5,089.21.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)