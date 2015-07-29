European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
July 29 U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged and said the economy and job market continued to strengthen.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120.72 points, or 0.68 percent, to 17,750.99, the S&P 500 gained 15.23 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,108.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.53 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,111.73.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)