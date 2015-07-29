July 29 U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged and said the economy and job market continued to strengthen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120.72 points, or 0.68 percent, to 17,750.99, the S&P 500 gained 15.23 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,108.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.53 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,111.73.

