July 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.91 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,730.48, the S&P 500 lost 3.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,105.08 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 10.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,101.53. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)