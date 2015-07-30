BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
July 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.91 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,730.48, the S&P 500 lost 3.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,105.08 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 10.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,101.53. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis