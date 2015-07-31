July 31 U.S. stocks edged up on Friday as historically low wage growth supported the view that the Fed could delay the timing of a rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.96 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,756.94, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,111.61 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.37 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,141.16. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)