US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as Fed downplays economic weakness
* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
July 31 U.S. stocks edged up on Friday as historically low wage growth supported the view that the Fed could delay the timing of a rate increase.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.96 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,756.94, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,111.61 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.37 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,141.16. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Futures up: Dow 51 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees