July 31 U.s. stocks declined on Friday as a drop in energy stocks eclipsed wage data that supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay an interest-rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.78 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,694.2, the S&P 500 lost 4.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,104.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,128.28.

