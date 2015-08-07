Aug 7 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday after solid job growth data for July pried the door open a little wider for a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.97 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,373.78, the S&P 500 lost 5.83 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,077.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.90 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,043.54.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)