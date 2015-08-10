NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, bouncing back sharply from last week's losses, boosted by gains in energy and materials shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's latest deal.

Based on latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 241.79 points, or 1.39 percent, to 17,615.17, the S&P 500 gained 26.56 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,104.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.25 points, or 1.16 percent, to 5,101.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)