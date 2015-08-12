Aug 12 U.S. stocks opened lower for a second day in a row on Wednesday as China weakened its currency further, increasing worries about a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 146.51 points, or 0.84 percent, to 17,256.33. The S&P 500 lost 16.39 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,067.68 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 44.77 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,992.02. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)