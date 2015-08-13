NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks ended near flat on Thursday as a drop in energy shares offset a rebound in retail sales and stronger-than-expected results from Cisco.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,408.19, the S&P 500 lost 2.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,083.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,033.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)