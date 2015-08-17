SE Asia Stocks-Singapore extends gains; most others down ahead of Fed statement

By Christina Martin May 3 Singapore shares extended gains into a second session on Wednesday, helped by financials, while most other Southeast Asian markets finished lower as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Fed, which concludes its two-day meeting later in the day, is expected to hold interest rates steady, but may hint that it is on track for a hike in June. "The Fed meeting... is widely watched by most market particip