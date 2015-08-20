Aug 20 Wall Street opened lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve highlighted concerns over the state of the world economy, and as oil prices hit their lowest since 2009.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 127.78 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,220.95, the S&P 500 lost 14.52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,065.09 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 47.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,971.64. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)