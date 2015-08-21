Aug 21 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as weak manufacturing data from China spooked investors already worried about global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 123.13 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,867.56. The S&P 500 lost 13.94 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,021.79 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 76.26 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,801.23.

(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)