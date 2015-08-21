Aug 21 The S&P 500 suffered its biggest daily percentage drop in nearly four years on Friday as fears of a China-led global slowdown continued to rattle investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 530.81 points, or 3.12 percent, to 16,459.88, the S&P 500 lost 64.7 points, or 3.18 percent, to 1,971.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 171.45 points, or 3.52 percent, to 4,706.04. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)