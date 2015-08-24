NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. stocks ended more than 3 percent lower on Monday, their fifth straight drop, in an unusually volatile session that confirmed the S&P 500 was formally in a correction.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 585.66 points, or 3.56 percent, to 15,874.09, the S&P 500 lost 77.49 points, or 3.93 percent, to 1,893.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 179.79 points, or 3.82 percent, to 4,526.25. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)