Aug 26 Wall Street opened sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. orders for durable goods rose more than expected in July.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 393.31 points, or 2.51 percent, to 16,059.75, the S&P 500 gained 41.58 points, or 2.23 percent, to 1,909.19 and the Nasdaq composite added 132.58 points, or 2.94 percent, to 4,639.07. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)