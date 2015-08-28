US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW YORK Aug 28 Wall Street ended near flat on Friday after comments by a top Federal Reserve official suggested that a September rate rise was more likely than some investors expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.3 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,642.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,988.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,828.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)