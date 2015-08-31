Aug 31 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after weekend comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer appeared to keep the possibility of a September rate hike alive.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 94.1 points, or 0.57 percent, to 16,548.91, the S&P 500 lost 9.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,979.18 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 28.97 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,799.36. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)