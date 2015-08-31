US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
Aug 31 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after weekend comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer appeared to keep the possibility of a September rate hike alive.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 94.1 points, or 0.57 percent, to 16,548.91, the S&P 500 lost 9.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,979.18 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 28.97 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,799.36. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
