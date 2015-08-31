NEW YORK Aug 31 Wall Street ended lower on Monday after a senior Federal Reserve official added to fears among investors of a U.S. interest hike in September.

The S&P 500 registered its biggest monthly percentage drop since May 2012.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.98 points on the day, or 0.69 percent, to 16,528.03, the S&P 500 lost 16.7 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,972.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.82 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,776.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)