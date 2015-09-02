Sept 2 Wall Street rose on Wednesday in a volatile session as investors weighed the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market turmoil on the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending decision about when to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 293.9 points, or 1.83 percent, to 16,352.25, the S&P 500 gained 35.05 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,948.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 113.87 points, or 2.46 percent, to 4,749.98. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)