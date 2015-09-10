Sept 10 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, supported by gains in Apple and biotech shares, but nervousness ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting next week limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.63 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,331.2, the S&P 500 gained 10.2 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,952.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.72 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,796.25.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)