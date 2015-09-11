Sept 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as investors awaited a decision on rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.78 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,277.62, the S&P 500 lost 6.56 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,945.73 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 24.55 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,771.71. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)