Sept 11 U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly gain since July, but energy shares dropped after Goldman Sachs cut its oil price forecast through next year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.69 points, or 0.63 percent, to 16,433.09, the S&P 500 gained 8.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,961.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.09 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,822.34. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)