BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago
Sept 14 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting that will decide on an interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.23 points to 16,432.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,961.67 and the Nasdaq composite added 9.00 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,831.35. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago