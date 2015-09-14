NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as many investors put off making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and others worried about weak data from China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.13 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,370.96, the S&P 500 lost 8.05 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,953 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.58 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,805.76. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)