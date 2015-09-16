Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update
Sept 16 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on a rate increase.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,612.41, the S&P 500 gained 1.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,980.01 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.37 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,861.89.
Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct