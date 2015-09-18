NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero stoked concerns about the potential impact of weak global growth on U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 291.62 points, or 1.75 percent, to 16,383.12, the S&P 500 lost 32.12 points, or 1.61 percent, to 1,958.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.72 points, or 1.36 percent, to 4,827.23.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)