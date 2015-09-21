Sept. 21U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, recovering some of their big losses last week when the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero raised concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.31 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,463.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,966.32 and the Nasdaq composite added 28.20 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,855.43. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)