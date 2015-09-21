Sept 21 The major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Monday, rebounding from losses late last week with help from Apple Inc and financial shares, but a drop in biotech shares limited Nasdaq's advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.54 points, or 0.77 percent, to 16,510.12, the S&P 500 gained 9.03 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,967.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,828.96.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)